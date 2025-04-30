Banks urged to heighten vigilance battle against fraud

Banks have been urged to exercise increased vigilance as fraudsters intensify efforts to target the financial sector. The warning was issued by Wilbrod Humphreys Owor, Executive Director of the Uganda Bankers’ Association, who emphasized that the banking industry remains the most frequently targeted by fraud. He made the remarks during the launch of Pride Bank formerly Pride Microfinance in Kampala today. Aloysius Atwiine and sent us this report.