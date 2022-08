Untapped tourism potential in entertainment | MORNING AT NTV

From dance, music, films, festivals comedy nights, and concerts, among other events, entertainment tourism is gaining traction. Is it safe to say that entertainment, if well-exploited, has the potential to boost tourism? The State Minister for Tourism Martin Mugaara, the ED UWEC Dr James Musinguzi and arts journalist Andrew Kaggwa had a discussion on whether the entertainment sector is well equipped to boost tourism.