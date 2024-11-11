Uganda's success registered in fintechs | MorningAtNTV

Currently, financial inclusion has become a buzzword and a mainstay of banking for the unbanked population globally. How Uganda is adapting to it In countries like Uganda, where a significant proportion of the population remains unbanked or under-banked, the promotion of financial literacy becomes not just important, but essential for fostering inclusive growth, and it is where fintech companies, with their innovative solutions and widespread accessibility, are stepping in and playing a transformative role in enhancing financial literacy across the nation, has there been a significant impact of fintech towards growth in financial literacy.