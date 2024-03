The Mpuuga factor: What next for NUP? | Morning At NTV

As the political landscape in Uganda continues to evolve, all eyes are on the National Unity Platform (NUP) and its future trajectory. In this segment, we delve into "The Mpuuga Factor: What Next for NUP?" Joining us to provide insights is Derrick Nyeko, Member of Parliament for Makindye East constituency. Let's explore the implications and potential outcomes of NUP's next steps in the political arena.