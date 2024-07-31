Take Note: Alternative dispute resolution & case settlement week

The term "alternative dispute resolution" (ADR) refers to various methods for resolving disputes outside traditional court processes. While non-judicial methods for conflict resolution have been used worldwide for centuries, there has been a recent surge in the promotion and use of ADR models. This includes wider implementation of court-connected ADR and its application to achieve broader goals beyond settling specific disputes. The Judiciary has announced an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Week from August 5th to 9th, focusing on resolving pending cases through mediation and negotiation. This initiative aims to promote a more efficient and people-centered justice system. His Worship James Eremye, spokesperson for the Judiciary, provides more details on this initiative.