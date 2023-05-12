Sustainable development through science and technology | MORNING AT NTV

From health emergencies to economic crises, people around the world face a wide range of shocks that can disrupt progress toward the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Science, technology, and innovation are key tools in mitigating these challenges. Digital technologies empower people, innovation diversifies economies and increases resilience, and new technologies aid resource management and environmental sustainability. To discuss this critical topic, we were joined by Dr. Savannah Nuwagaba, Head of the STEAM Festival, and researcher Rodrick Muhumure.