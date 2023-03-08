Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Will against division of property before you die, says Museveni
  • 2 News World Bank pauses Tunisia partnership over racism row
  • 3 National Anti-gay law will be passed at whatever cost, says Speaker
  • 4 National Retired UPDF soldier murdered at his home
  • 5 National How the Nile Perch has damaged Lake Victoria