Performance related challenges for renewable energy SMEs

According to the Uganda Investment Authority (2022), “small, medium, and large enterprises (MSMEs) are the engines of growth for the economic development, innovation, and wealth creation of Uganda.” Over 2.5 million Ugandans are employed by SMEs, which account for 90% of private sector development. (FSDU, 2015) Energy SMEs are categorized under the service sector, which makes up 49% of the total number of SMEs in Uganda, thus contributing at least 44% to the country’s GDP. Regardless of their contribution, renewable energy SMEs face performance-related challenges due to ineffective business governance and access to finance. From Belli Advisory, we have Aidah Semakula, director of business consulting, and Hanifer Namutebi, a business lady, talk to us on the subject.