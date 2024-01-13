Leveraging benefits of NAM summit | TALK OF THE NATION

As the Non-Aligned Movement Summit approaches on Monday, the government prioritizes offering authentic Ugandan cuisine, particularly organic foods, to arriving delegates. While the emphasis on organic fare is clear, there's curiosity among Ugandans on how this culinary choice will make an impact during the meetings. CHARLTON NAMUWOZA, Chief Executive Officer at the National Organic Agricultural Movement of Uganda (NOGAMU), is at the forefront of these efforts, navigating the intersection of organic agriculture and diplomatic hospitality.