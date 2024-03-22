Importance of theatre in Uganda's development | MORNING AT NTV

March 27 marks World Theatre Day, a celebration initiated by the International Theatre Institute in 1961. This annual ritual honors theatre's artistry, significance, and transformative power, highlighting its role in entertainment and its broader impact on society. As the world is yet to commemorate this occasion, Francis Peter Ojede, ED of UNCC, Amelia Mbotto Kyaka, President of Uganda Centre for ITI, and Alex Mukulu, scriptwriter spoke to #MorningAtNTV theatre's modern-day relevance and its potential for economic growth.