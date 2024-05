Implications of fast-tracked budget approval for Businesses | TALK OF THE NATION

MPs had two weeks to review and approve new budget estimates presented by the Executive, but they passed them in less than 24 hours earlier this week. Concerns are now being raised about whether the MPs gave sufficient attention to the changes, which increased the budget by 14 trillion shillings. To explore the impact of this decision on the average business in the country, we have John Walugembe with more insights.