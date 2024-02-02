How the media has reported on education in Uganda | MORNING AT NTV

In our rapidly evolving world, characterized by swift transformations, the influence of mass media has become increasingly crucial, mirroring the dynamic progression in education. Education, no longer confined to traditional classroom settings, owes a considerable part of its evolution to the impactful role played by mass media. Today, we delve into a comprehensive exploration of the pivotal role that Mass Media plays in shaping education, just as the academic calendar prepares to unfold. Join us for an insightful discussion with Joyce Nakato, a seasoned reporter from NTV, as we navigate the intricate landscape of the education system and its extensive implications for the education sector.