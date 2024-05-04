How Islamic Banking system is going, one month later | TALK OF THE NATION

Over a month ago, President Museveni officially inaugurated Salaam Bank Uganda, marking the formal introduction of Islamic Banking in Uganda. Among his requests to the Bank was to analyze the Parish Development Model system's operations and explore the potential of using this banking method for fund dispersal. Tonight, we are joined by Salaam Bank's Managing Director, Michael Mande, who will update us on the progress made since then.