HEALTH FOCUS: Health workers note rising prevalence of diabetes

This week, the world-marked world diabetes day meant to raise awareness about the silent killer which has its prevalence on the rise! Uganda last documented the prevalence in 2014 and it stood at 1.4%. The ministry of health will conduct a new survey in December this year to establish new facts about a disease which is feared to have risen. Walter Mwesigye explores facts around a largely preventable illness, diabetes