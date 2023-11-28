Harnessing current & emerging opportunities for economic growth

The world economy confronts severe challenges amidst subdued growth prospects, heightened inflation, and increased uncertainties. A combination of factors, including the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the prolonged war in Ukraine, escalating impacts of climate change, and swiftly changing macroeconomic conditions, cast a shadow on the global outlook. The persistent inflation, observed in both developed and developing nations, has triggered an unusually aggressive interest rate hike cycle, tightening financial conditions and amplifying debt vulnerabilities. While the anticipation of a global growth slowdown in 2023 was less likely, Denis Dokoria, Senior Public Relations Officer at UDC, sheds light on whether expectations have been met.