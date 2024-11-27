Coalition: A crumbling pillar of opposition parties | MorningAtNTV

The contribution of political parties to the growth and practice of democracy has been a contested phenomenon, right from the time of Athenian democracy to the time of American independence. In the ancient Greek democracy, political parties had no role. In the American constitutional democracy, the debate was whether parties should be allowed or not allowed. In uganda with the multi-party dispensation at bay, the Coalition has been a vital challenge towards a democratic election that many analyze with a critical reason for the weak position of the opposition is their lack of coordination. Just recently, the holy alliance that was birthed in February has had an unfortunate fate with the NEED of Kabuleta announcing their departure. We speak about these issues and more to do with whether the opposition has proper political strategies for a developing democracy, and we speak to Henry Mayega - NRM and Siraje Kifampa - spokesperson, Jeema that is a member of the holy alliance