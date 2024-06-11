Celebrating International Day of Play | MorningAtNTV

This year, the UN has designated June 11 as the International Day of Play. The day is a global initiative aimed at celebrating the joy, creativity, and benefits of play in children’s development and overall well-being. This day underscores the importance of play in fostering physical, social, emotional, and cognitive growth among children and encourages communities worldwide to recognize and promote play as a fundamental human right for all children. This will be the first time that the International Day of Play will be celebrated globally. The PlayMatters project will hold activities to popularize the day among its stakeholders in Uganda, Ethiopia, and Tanzania, showcasing the best practices of play-based learning interventions in the three countries. To get a full overview of the day, we have Anne Smiley, PlayMatters Deputy Project Director, Research & Technical, and Richard Omasete, PlayMatters Deputy Project Coordinator, Policy and Advocacy.