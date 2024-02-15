An analysis of what's hurting the tea sector|MORNING AT NTV

Tea was first cultivated in Uganda in the early years of the 20th century in the botanical gardens in Entebbe, the capital. The crop was a success, and commercial cultivation of tea started in the 1920s. The tea industry employs more than 60,000 people and supports the livelihood of over half a million people. This week, some members of parliament expressed rising concerns in the sector, mainly the fall in prices. To provide insight on this matter, we spoke to Mbwatekamwa Gaffa, MP for Igara West, Nicholas Rukuura, HR at Toro and Mityana Tea Co. Ltd, and Vicky Ashabahebwa, Director at Swazi Highland Tea Co. Ltd.