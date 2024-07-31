25 Years of the East African Community: Achievements and future prospects

The East African Currency Board provided a common currency from 1919 to 1966. Starting with the customs union between Kenya and Uganda in 1917, joined by Tanganyika in 1927, this led to the East African High Commission (EAHC) from 1948 to 1961. Despite its colonial roots, the EAC was formally re-created in 1967 but only lasted until 1977 due to issues like Kenya's demand for more decision-making seats. Revived on 30 November 1999, the treaty came into force on 7 July 2000, 23 years after the collapse. Initially, seen as a step toward the East African Federation, what has the EAC achieved in the 25 years since its revival? Join us as we discuss this with Jacqueline Amongin - MP, EALA.