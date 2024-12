2024 review of small and medium scale businesses | TALK OF THE NATION

As 2025 approaches, it’s time to reflect on the key events that shaped the medium and small-scale business sectors over the past year. In 2024, the sector faced significant challenges, including heavy taxation and an economy-disrupting strike over EFRIS, among other setbacks. John Walugembe, the Executive Director of the Federation of SMEs joined us to provide insights.