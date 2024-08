Understanding the National e-Mobility Strategy |MORNING AT NTV

As countries worldwide shift towards green energy, Uganda is developing its e-mobility strategy to position itself as a leader in sustainable transportation. We explore the strategy's objectives, the role of Kiira Motors in this transition, and the significance of the upcoming e-Mobility Expo 2024. Join Thatcher Nakimuli Mpanga from the Secretariat of Science and Innovation for insights on Uganda’s e-mobility future.