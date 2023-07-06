Wushu Kung Fu Olympic sport takes root in Uganda

The Uganda Wushu Kung Fu team is targeting to qualify for the 2024 Olympic games due in France.This after the team put on a good performance in the just concluded Genocide Memorial games held in Kigali Rwanda.Uganda won two Gold and One silver medals in the regional championship.Now Uganda Zurkhane federation officials have attributed the performance to the government financial support and have committed to spread the sport the rest of the country.