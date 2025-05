Standard High School Zana and Bukedea Comprehensive advance in Ball Games 1 competition

Standard High School Zana and Bukedea Comprehensive have progressed to the round of 32 after defeating Highway SS Kiganda and Nabumali High School, respectively, in the ongoing Boys’ Football Competition of Ball Games 1. In Girls’ Basketball, Nabisunsa defeated Sacred Heart, while Nyakasura triumphed over St. Cyprian. We have more details.