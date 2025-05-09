Pope Leo XIV celebrates first mass as supreme Pontiff

The newly installed Pope Leo XIV today held his first Mass as the supreme pontiff of the Catholic Church, joined by cardinals in the Sistine Chapel, just a day after his election. In his homily, the pope pledged to be a "faithful administrator" for the entire Church and emphasized that the Church should be identified by the holiness of its members, not "the grandeur of her buildings." Following the Mass, Pope Leo had lunch with the cardinals, many of whom participated in his election. A large number of them are now departing the Vatican to return to their homes around the world.