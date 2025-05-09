MPs demand answers over 15 billion shillings lost in failed irrigation project

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has summoned the directors of the Coil and Kanalet Joint Venture in Bugiri and Bugweri districts to explain why there is nothing to show for the 15 billion shillings spent on the project. The initiative was intended to fund the construction of a dam and an irrigation scheme to boost rice production in the sub-region. However, Members of Parliament are now calling for the cancellation of the contracts, citing a lack of visible results despite the significant expenditure. The call was made during a PAC meeting with the Ministry of Agriculture. Committee Chairperson Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi stated that such projects should be managed by the government rather than individuals, who, he said, have turned them into money-grabbing ventures.