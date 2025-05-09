Tensions flare in Sembabule as NRM grassroots polls turn violent

Residents and leaders in Sembabule District are raising concerns that the recent NRM grassroots elections have been reduced to a power struggle between supporters of Brig. Emmanuel Rwashande, a retired army officer, and incumbent MP Theodore Ssekikubo. This follows a violent clash between the two camps’ supporters, which ended in the assault of Sembabule RDC Jane Francis Kagaayi. Kagaayi had been in the area to monitor a rerun of the NRM election in Kanoni Village. We have more in this report…