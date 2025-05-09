Nalukoola seeks to halt petition hearing over cross-examination dispute

Kawempe North MP Erias Nalukoola has asked the High Court to stay the hearing of an election petition filed by Nambi, so he can seek guidance from the Court of Appeal on the contentious issue of cross-examining her 22 witnesses. This follows allegations in her petition that Nalukoola bribed voters during the recently concluded by-election. The court, presided over by Civil Division Judge Benard Namanya, granted the request to consider the application, following issues raised by Nalukoola's legal team during today’s pre-trial session. Nambi, who recently filed the petition challenging Nalukoola’s victory, accuses him of several electoral offenses—including bribery with money and household gifts, as well as campaigning on voting day. She also claims that results from 14 polling stations were excluded from the final tally, thereby disenfranchising voters and denying her a fair outcome. The judge is expected to deliver a ruling on Monday on whether the hearing will be stayed to allow Nalukoola to pursue his appeal, in which the Electoral Commission is also listed as a respondent.