Kampala Archdiocese mourns death of Msgr Expedito Magembe

The Kampala Archdiocese has announced the passing of Msgr. Expedito Magembe, who served as the main preacher at Mt. Sion Prayer Center in Bukalango, Wakiso District. No official communication has been made regarding the cause of his death. However, Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere stated that burial arrangements for Msgr. Magembe, who was in his late 80s, will be announced soon.