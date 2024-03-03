WOMEN’S DAY: Partners join in football bonanza to honor women

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Uganda together with Soltilo Bright Stars (SBS), and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and its Implementing Partners (IPs), are holding a football event for refugees and host communities in Rwamwanja refugee settlement in Kamwenge district, Western Uganda. The football event with a cocktail of activities is being held ahead of International Women’s Day, to enhance peaceful co-existence between refugees and hosts, providing a platform for advocacy of refugee plight in Uganda, promote women's empowerment, and above all, create a platform for talent identification and development. A total of 75 refugees and hosts aged between 16 and 19 will participate in a football clinic conducted by SBS FC and have actual matches amongst themselves and King of Kings Secondary School team, from Fort Portal.