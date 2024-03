UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL LEAGUE SEMI FINALS :UCU forces MUBs to a first leg 1-1 draw at Nakawa

Uganda Christian University came from behind to earn a one-all draw against Makerere University Business School in the first leg of this year's University Football League Semi-Final. Sudhir Bin Said gave MUBS the lead in the first interval at MUBS grounds in Nakawa before Geoffrey Gagganga leveled for UCU in the second half.UCU host the second leg in Mukono on March 28th. Here are the Highlights.