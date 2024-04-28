State Agency Mergers: Experts find the process, an exercise in futility | Panorama

The government's rationalization of agencies as part of austerity measures in response to a stalling economic recovery and rising public debt obligations is fraught with problems. The need to rein in the exorbitant cost of public administration notwithstanding, there is pressure to maintain the patronage networks that sustain the regime. In light of these political interests, the merger of agencies is unlikely to yield the savings envisioned much to the detriment of service delivery.