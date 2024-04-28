Gov’t finalizes national employment strategy for youths

The Ministry of Gender is in the process of finalizing a national employment strategy that will encompass the establishment of industrial parks, youth skill development initiatives, and the harnessing of talents. According to Mondo Kyateka, the Assistant Commissioner for Youth and Children at the Ministry of Gender, integrating skills development across all district local governments will address the challenges of lack of skills in the 21st century effectively. This was during a stakeholder meeting on Adolescent Skills Development, focusing on children aged 10-24 years, held in Fort Portal City yesterday at Canon Apolo Training College.