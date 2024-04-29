Gov’t pledges increased support for vocational education

Learners undertaking vocational education in the country are set to receive additional support from the government. According to the state minister for information Godfrey Baluku Kabbyanga, the government is mulling the idea of establishing common user facilities, for learners who have studied under this programme to start up business enterprises. The minister made this revelation while passing out 700 vocational learners today at Light College and Vocational School Bulenga.