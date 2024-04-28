100 state attorneys recently recruited: Asuman Matovu questions move

Legal minds have observed that there is an increased presence of prosecutors in courts of law following the recent recruitment of 100 state attorneys. This follows confirmation by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Jane Frances Abodo that there was a 22% increase in cases handled in the first of this financial year. However, Asuman Matovu, the head of litigation at Musangala Advocates and Solicitors contends that it is too early to determine a measurable effect of this decision as many of the new appointees are still learning the ropes.