Uganda's Presidential Protection Unit trains 177 Guinea soldiers

The UPDF has trained 177 soldiers of the Guinea Bissau army in the Very Important Persons and Special Operations Tactics Course, at the Special Mission Training Center in Butiaba – Bulisa district. The training, which lasted for sixteen weeks, was called to strengthen the collective ability to protect VIPs and execute specialized operations with precision and expertise. The move is a continuing effort by the UPDF to train soldiers from various African countries, in given tactical expertise.