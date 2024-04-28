THE DRUG COVIDEX: Prof Patrick Ogwang on why approvals have delayed

In 2020, an American professor visiting Mbarara University contracted Covid-19 in Uganda. In response, Prof Patrick Ogwang modified a concoction that he had been developing to treat viral mouth ulcers. He gave it to the American to drop into his nostrils several times a day. Prior research had shown that the mixture had antiviral properties. The visitor made a full recovery. Since then President Museveni has sought to ensure the approval of the drug for use by the public in treating Covid-19.