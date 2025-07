Ugandan siblings shine at 2025 Samia Motocross Championship in Tanzania

Ugandan siblings Jamairah and Ashraf Makumbi returned home last night following standout performances at Tanzania’s 2025 Samia Motocross Championship, where both riders clinched top-tier finishes. Jamairah Makumbi secured an impressive 3rd place overall in the 85cc class, while her brother Ashraf claimed 4th place in the same category—a strong showing for Uganda’s emerging motocross talent.