Emmanuel Rwashande wins NRM flag for Lwemiyaga County

Emmanuel Rwashande was declared the NRM flag bearer for Lwemiyaga County. Rwashande gathered 16,358 votes, representing 54.3% of the total votes, beating his rival Theodore Ssekikubo, who got 8,702 votes, representing 28.9% of the total votes. Rwashande vowed to restore the true picture of the NRM in Lwemiyaga and to implement government programs in the area.