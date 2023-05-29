TAEKWONDO: Uganda police win Korean ambassador Taekwondo championship

Uganda Police Taekwondo Club has been crowned champions at the Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Championships. The club won trophies in both the senior men's and women's categories at the event that ended last night at the indoor arena in Lugogo. Meanwhile, Friends Taekwondo Club won the junior women’s trophy as Golden Age won the boys' category. Kenya Regional Taekwondo Club was crowned the most devoted club at the competition and According to the organizers, the day event was a success.