Pope Leo XIV marks first full day as Pontiff with mass at Sistine Chapel

Pope Leo XIV has begun his first full day as the new pontiff of the Catholic Church by celebrating Mass at the Sistine Chapel alongside the cardinals who elected him, according to the Vatican. On Sunday, he is scheduled to recite the Regina Coeli prayer at St. Peter's Basilica. Then, on Monday, he will meet members of the media at the Vatican for the first time as Pope.