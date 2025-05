Kyadondo SS defeats hosts Ngora high as USSSA ball games kick off in Teso

Hosts Ngora High School lost 1–0 to Kyadondo Secondary School as the boys' football competition for this year’s Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games One officially got underway at Ngora High School in the Teso region. The competition, which kicked off on Monday, will climax on the 15th of May.