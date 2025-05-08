WHO urges Uganda to raise health funding to meet essential service needs

The World Health Organization is advising the government of Uganda to increase its health sector funding by raising the current per capita health expenditure from $57 to at least the WHO-recommended $86 to deliver essential services effectively. This comes as the country’s health system continues to face persistent underfunding, with shrinking donor contributions and high out-of-pocket expenses exposing citizens to financial vulnerability. In response, the Ministry of Health and its partners are advocating for policy reforms to strengthen health financing and expand insurance coverage. Ronah Nahabwe reports.