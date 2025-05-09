What went wrong in FDC’s Presidential nominations | MORNING ATNTV

In this conversation, we speak with Usaama Ssemogerere Abdallah, one of six aspirants who hoped to be nominated as the FDC’s presidential flag bearer — but never made it to the ballot. He opens up about what he says was a frustrating and unfair process within the party, raising questions about transparency, internal democracy, and the future of Uganda’s once formidable opposition force. What really went wrong in FDC’s presidential nominations?