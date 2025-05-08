Uganda’s cattle production rises, but low beef consumption prompts local demand drive

Ugandan cattle production is projected to reach nearly 10 million heads by 2026, an increase of 1.9% year-on-year. However, despite the promising numbers, Ugandans are not consuming enough beef. Industry stakeholders are urging a shift toward increased local demand. To address this, ranchers have launched a dedicated meat retail outlet aimed at promoting locally sourced products and reducing dependency on imports. Betty Ndagire reports.