Nation Media Group Uganda launches mental health campaign

Nation Media Group-Uganda, together with its partners, has launched a nationwide mental health campaign dubbed “Tufaayo, We Care: Your Mind Matters”, starting this May to mark Mental Health Awareness Month. The campaign aims to normalize conversations around mental health, especially among youth, women, urban professionals, and underserved communities. It also seeks to create safe, stigma-free spaces for mental wellness through community support, media engagement, professional counseling, and other activities. Norbert Atukunda reports.