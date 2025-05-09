The power of music in Uganda’s social movements | MORNING AT NTV

We sat down with Nubian Lee — longtime collaborator of musician-turned-opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, famously known as Bobi Wine — to explore how music has become a powerful tool in Uganda’s social and political movements. As the government increasingly tightens its grip on artistic expression, we unpack the role of music in resistance, the rise of politically conscious art, and the frustrations artists now face in a space once seen as simply entertainment.