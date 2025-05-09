Latest NTV

  • 1 World Pope Leo faces packed schedule, inherits many events from Francis
  • 2 National Uganda to start first-ever national Aquaculture census next week
  • 3 National Instill life skills in your children- national curriculum boss 
  • 4 National Kayanja sodomy case stalls after magistrate falls ill
  • 5 World Pope who? Election of first US pontiff stuns St. Peter's crowd