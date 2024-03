SOCCER: Lango beats Busoga 2-1 to win FUFA Drum title

Lango Province beat Busoga 2-1 last evening at the Philip Omondi Stadium in Kampala, to win the FUFA Drum title. First-half goals by Darius Ojok and Emmanuel Obua were enough to see off Busoga, who halved the deficit in the second half through Lawrence Tezikya.