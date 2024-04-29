TikToker 'Pressure 24-7' granted bail for alleged hate speech

Buganda Road Court has granted bail to Ibrahim Musana, also known as Pressure 24-7, a TikTok accused of posting and sharing information that ridiculed and promoted hostility against the Kabaka and President Yoweri Museveni. Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi released Musana from Luzira Prison after he spent the mandatory 60 days on remand before the beginning of the trial. Musana was remanded on March 7, 2024, over hate speech and spreading malicious information.