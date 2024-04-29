Mitooma Police and BSU reach women's volleyball league finals

Mitooma Police and Bishop Stuart University have qualified for the final playoffs of the Women's Western Volleyball League. Mitoma Police advanced after Mbarara University of Science and Technology was suspected of fielding an illegal player, granting Mitooma qualification to the finals. In another match, BSU's volleyball team defeated Mbarara Youth Volleyball Club at Rugazi Volleyball Club in Mbarara City on Sunday. The final playoff between Mitooma Police and BSU will be scheduled and announced soon.