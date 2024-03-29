Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Mpuuga speaks out on his suspension
  • 2 News Senegal president-elect Faye meets outgoing president Sall
  • 3 National Don’t betray comrades, Kabaka cautions in Easter message
  • 4 National Mulago surgeons restore knees,  joints of 33 patients
  • 5 National Districts, municipalities stuck with over 5,000 ghost workers