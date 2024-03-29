Rugby scores a UGX 1.2billion sponsorship

The game of Rugby has many reasons to celebrate this week because today in Jinja, Uganda breweries under the Guinness brand announced a 1.2 billion Uganda shillings partnership with three premier league clubs including, Kobs, Warriors and Rhinos that will see them invest 400 million shillings into the fan rugby gala every year for three years. The annual fan rugby gala is organised to avail a rugby playing experience to the fans and reserve teams of Kobs, Rhinos and Warriors.